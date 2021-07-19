AQR Capital Management LLC Has $27.13 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 176.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,042 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $27,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $5,440,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $1,476,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,333.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.98.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $170.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.71 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

