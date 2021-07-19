AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $24,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.59.

AVB stock opened at $225.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.64. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $227.16.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

