APYSwap (APYS) Market Cap Tops $2.26 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $428,008.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00037482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00100910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00145840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,842.83 or 0.99838756 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,422,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

