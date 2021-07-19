APR Coin Trading Down 7.3% This Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $18,459.13 and $5.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,723,917 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars.

