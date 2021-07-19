Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,823 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.97% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $34,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

In related news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIT opened at $86.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.