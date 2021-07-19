Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stephens Inc. AR’s 4th Largest Position

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Apple were worth $116,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.32.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.