Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 2,353,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 596.3 days.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANFGF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.
ANFGF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
