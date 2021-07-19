Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 2,353,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 596.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANFGF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANFGF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.