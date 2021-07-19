Anthony W. Boor Sells 4,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 6.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,027,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.