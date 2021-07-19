Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $25.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

