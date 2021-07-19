AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 59.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 226.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $25.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $990.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

