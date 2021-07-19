Andrew Hamer Sells 9,727 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $89,780.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Andrew Hamer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 10th, Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $27,027.50.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Andrew Hamer sold 2,359 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $23,590.00.
Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.94.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $15,384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $1,991,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.
