Analyzing Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) & Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Santa Cruz County Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.61 $23.64 million $2.19 10.50 Santa Cruz County Bank $55.91 million 3.38 $17.55 million N/A N/A

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Unity Bancorp pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Unity Bancorp and Santa Cruz County Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Santa Cruz County Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 31.38% 17.15% 1.53% Santa Cruz County Bank 32.00% N/A N/A

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and consumer construction lines, as well as personal loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered its services through the Internet and nineteen branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards. In addition, it provides merchant, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as bill payment and cash management services. The company operates through five full service banking offices in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two free standing ATM and night depositories in Santa Cruz and Aptos. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

