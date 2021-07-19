Analyzing Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulmonx and Accuray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.73 million 40.68 -$32.23 million ($3.16) -11.62 Accuray $382.93 million 0.95 $3.83 million ($0.08) -49.00

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmonx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A Accuray 1.04% 5.51% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pulmonx and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 3 4 0 2.57 Accuray 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pulmonx currently has a consensus target price of $57.71, indicating a potential upside of 57.13%. Accuray has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.06%. Given Pulmonx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Accuray.

Summary

Accuray beats Pulmonx on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

