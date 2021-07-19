Analyzing Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chimerix and Cleveland BioLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -2,344.90% -49.70% -43.44% Cleveland BioLabs N/A -42.74% -39.07%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chimerix and Cleveland BioLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chimerix presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.80%. Given Chimerix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chimerix is more favorable than Cleveland BioLabs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of Chimerix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Chimerix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Chimerix has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland BioLabs has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chimerix and Cleveland BioLabs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $5.37 million 118.32 -$43.52 million ($0.70) -10.53 Cleveland BioLabs $260,000.00 254.64 -$2.40 million N/A N/A

Cleveland BioLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimerix.

Summary

Chimerix beats Cleveland BioLabs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients. The company has license agreements with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox; Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize a glycosaminoglycan compound; and SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BCV for various human indications. Chimerix, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology. The company's product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and other indications in radiation oncology. It is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand; and CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Rusnano, and Everon Biosciences. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

