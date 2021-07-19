Analysts Set Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) PT at C$4.60

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,090,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,219,900.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 452,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,659.

Shares of TOT traded down C$0.20 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.32.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post -0.3960667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

