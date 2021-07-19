Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT at $44.80

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAPIF stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15. Saputo has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.