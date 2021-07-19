Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT at $44.80

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

SAPIF stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15. Saputo has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

