Analysts Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Price Target at $45.67

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.20. 209,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,110,221. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.87.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 237.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.