Analysts Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Target Price at $59.67

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.89. 1,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,631. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $46,393,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

