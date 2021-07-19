Analysts Set Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target at $83.00

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

HIBB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.16. 2,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.