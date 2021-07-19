Analysts Set Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target at $83.00

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
HIBB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.16. 2,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.82.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
