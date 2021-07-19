Analysts Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT at $86.67

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,011. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87. Domo has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Domo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Domo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 21.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Domo by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.