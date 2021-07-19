Analysts Set Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target at $4.65

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

DHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

