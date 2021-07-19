Analysts Set Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target at $36.06

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.06.

AHEXY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.21. Adecco Group has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

