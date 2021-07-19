Analysts Set Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target at $36.06

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.06.
AHEXY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.21. Adecco Group has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $35.93.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
