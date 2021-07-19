Analysts Offer Predictions for SL Green Realty Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.