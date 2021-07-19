Analysts Offer Predictions for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.60.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$16.35 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$12.48 and a twelve month high of C$30.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$396,000. Also, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,817,750. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,400.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

