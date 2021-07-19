Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The Children’s Place reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock traded down $5.13 on Monday, reaching $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,099. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,011 shares of company stock worth $3,337,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $18,462,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $8,638,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $8,510,000.

The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

