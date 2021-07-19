Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Tenneco reported earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,858,667 shares of company stock worth $22,470,484 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $15.98. 65,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,256. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

