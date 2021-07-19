Analysts Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $987.99 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Paychex posted sales of $932.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.28. Paychex has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,432 shares of company stock worth $17,565,464. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Paychex by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

