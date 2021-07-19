Analysts Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report $660.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.90 million. MRC Global posted sales of $602.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. 371,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 155.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 14.9% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 432,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.