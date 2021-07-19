Analysts Expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

