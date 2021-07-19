Analysts Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.23). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $16.60. 6,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,325. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

