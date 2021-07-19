Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.25). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,234 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.47. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $576.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

