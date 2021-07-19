Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce sales of $205.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.30 million and the lowest is $205.00 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $171.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $788.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.80 million to $793.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $834.45 million, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $848.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 28,357 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 24,362 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 136.53, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

