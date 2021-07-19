Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post $9.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $9.65 billion. Magna International reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $40.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.58 billion to $41.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $44.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.20 billion to $45.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGA traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 167,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,703. Magna International has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

