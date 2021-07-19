Analysts Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the highest is $5.09 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $22.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.99 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on M shares. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other Macy’s news, COO John T. Harper sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $471,328.62. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,398,999. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after purchasing an additional 581,291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,148,000 after purchasing an additional 423,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. 561,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,369,477. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.37.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.