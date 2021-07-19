Analysts Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FGBI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

In related news, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

