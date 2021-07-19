AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) vs. Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Critical Review

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Magal Security Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group N/A N/A N/A Magal Security Systems -2.66% -0.83% -0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AmpliTech Group and Magal Security Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Magal Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Magal Security Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 10.64 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Magal Security Systems $81.27 million 1.30 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Magal Security Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects. It offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. The company's perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection and intelligent lighting systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. It also provides integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; video management products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of network video systems and analytics, as well as wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication network solutions; and turnkey solutions. In addition, the company offers life safety/duress alarm to protect personnel in prisons. Further, it provides closed circuit television and intelligent video analytics solutions; Fortis X, a new generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. The company's products are used to protect borders and sensitive facilities, including military bases, power plants, air and sea ports, postal facilities, prisons, banks, retail operations, hospitals, municipal security, sporting events, and industrial locations from terrorism, theft, and security threats. It sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

