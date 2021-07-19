Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.38 per share, with a total value of $147,316.50. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $588.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

