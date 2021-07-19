Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $657,000 Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cerner by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $77.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

