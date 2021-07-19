Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $816,426,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.16.

Shares of AXP opened at $170.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.59. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.