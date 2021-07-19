Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Shares of SHW opened at $282.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $199.65 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

