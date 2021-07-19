Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GNL stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

