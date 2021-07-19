Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Insiders sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.16.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $170.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

