Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 94,525 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $52,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000.

Shares of GSEW opened at $66.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37.

