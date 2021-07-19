Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 170,877 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 166.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,877 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $62,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,155,522.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 740,246 shares of company stock worth $179,848,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $250.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.82. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.01. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

