Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $64.07 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,229,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 499,337 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $64,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

