Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $61.05 Million Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.69% of Cardlytics worth $61,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

CDLX stock opened at $122.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $540,982.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,432,923.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total transaction of $419,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,569 shares of company stock worth $5,070,796 in the last 90 days. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

