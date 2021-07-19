Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $56.82 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.15% of Impinj worth $56,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $29,575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Impinj by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $639,131. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of PI stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.13. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

