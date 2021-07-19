Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,791 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $58,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.4% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 34.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,058. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $217.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.49. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $220.06 target price on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.