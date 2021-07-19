Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 983,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,828 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $55,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Ozon by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ozon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ozon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ozon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96. Ozon Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a PE ratio of -28.82.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

