American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.18.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $282.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.03. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $284.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. United Bank increased its position in American Tower by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Tower by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.